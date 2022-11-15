Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Grows By 9.7%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,722. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
