Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Grows By 9.7%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,722. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,916,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,528,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 272.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter.

