Short Interest in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Decreases By 26.4%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the October 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENZL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 585.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 886.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ENZL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,133. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $62.06.

