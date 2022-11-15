Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Expands By 23.3%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the October 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 185.0 days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of JGHAF stock remained flat at $25.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JGHAF)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.