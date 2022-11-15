Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Expands By 23.3%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the October 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 185.0 days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of JGHAF stock remained flat at $25.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.