Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Increases By 21.2%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 819,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 675,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,095.0 days.

Lasertec Price Performance

Shares of LSRCF opened at $173.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.96. Lasertec has a fifty-two week low of $106.43 and a fifty-two week high of $305.48.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

