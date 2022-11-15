Short Interest in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Expands By 12.5%

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Resources Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition by 4.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $422,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Liberty Resources Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. 78 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,451. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

