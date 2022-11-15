Short Interest in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Decreases By 21.2%

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 73,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:LYT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. 42,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,196. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06.

Institutional Trading of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd., a platform services company, provides content streaming/telecasting services to users in India. The company operates through two segments, Cable Business and Telemedicine Services. Its Lytus platform provides a range of streaming services, as well as telemedicine services with local assistance through health centers.

