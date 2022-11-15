Short Interest in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expands By 18.8%

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 121,529 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.77.

Magna International Stock Up 2.5 %

Magna International Announces Dividend

Shares of Magna International stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,251. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.90%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

