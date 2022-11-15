Short Interest in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Increases By 18.2%

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MedTech Acquisition Stock Performance

MTAC stock remained flat at $10.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 27,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,849. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. MedTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

Institutional Trading of MedTech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Omni Event Management Ltd increased its stake in MedTech Acquisition by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,195,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 755,008 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 963,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 54,142 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC grew its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 189,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

