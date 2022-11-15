Short Interest in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Drops By 20.6%

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 167,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

MBWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director David B. Ramaker acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $109,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,602.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $42,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth $43,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBWM traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,158. The stock has a market cap of $554.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

