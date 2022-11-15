Short Interest in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Decreases By 15.5%

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 392,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 2.0 %

MCRI stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.74. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,403. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at $3,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.