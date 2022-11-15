Short Interest in Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Rises By 16.2%

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the October 15th total of 2,496,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29,000.0 days.
Nongfu Spring Stock Performance
NNFSF stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. Nongfu Spring has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $5.98.
Nongfu Spring Company Profile
