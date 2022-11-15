Short Interest in Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Rises By 16.2%

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the October 15th total of 2,496,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29,000.0 days.

Nongfu Spring Stock Performance

NNFSF stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. Nongfu Spring has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Get Nongfu Spring alerts:

Nongfu Spring Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea beverage products; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, such as soda water beverages, sparkling flavored beverages, coffee beverages, and plant-based yogurt products, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

Receive News & Ratings for Nongfu Spring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nongfu Spring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.