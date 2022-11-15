Short Interest in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Drops By 18.8%

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 763,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 231,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
OFG Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:OFG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. 2,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.17. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $30.93.
OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
Featured Articles
