Short Interest in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Drops By 18.8%

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 763,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 231,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OFG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. 2,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.17. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

