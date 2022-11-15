Short Interest in Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Rises By 18.9%

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ostin Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ostin Technology Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Ostin Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OST traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. 73,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21. Ostin Technology Group has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $47.79.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

