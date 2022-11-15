Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Declines By 15.8%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Permanent TSB Group Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILPMY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. Permanent TSB Group has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.11.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

