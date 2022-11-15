Short Interest in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Increases By 16.4%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the October 15th total of 507,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 957,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of PolyPid

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PolyPid from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered PolyPid from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded PolyPid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

PolyPid Price Performance

PolyPid Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. 55,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a market cap of $15.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.36.

(Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Featured Articles

