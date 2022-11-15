Short Interest in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Increases By 17.8%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,190,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 11,200,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Sally Beauty Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE SBH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. 28,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,488. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $45,611,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,270,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after acquiring an additional 558,630 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 408.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 331,496 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. Cowen downgraded Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.