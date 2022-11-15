Short Interest in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Increases By 17.8%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,190,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 11,200,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.
Sally Beauty Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE SBH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. 28,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,488. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $45,611,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,270,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after acquiring an additional 558,630 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 408.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 331,496 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Sally Beauty Company Profile
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
