Short Interest in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Declines By 19.4%

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 930,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Steelcase Price Performance

SCS traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. 9,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,830. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $956.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 1.38. Steelcase has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster bought 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Steelcase by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 48,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 770,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 70,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Steelcase by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 35,160 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

