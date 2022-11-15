Short Interest in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Expands By 19.8%

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Retail ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 727.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000.

VanEck Retail ETF Price Performance

VanEck Retail ETF stock opened at $164.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.10. VanEck Retail ETF has a one year low of $144.85 and a one year high of $199.65.

