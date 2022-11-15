Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.64.

SIA traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.74. 461,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,522. The stock has a market capitalization of C$855.85 million and a PE ratio of 33.46. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$10.89 and a 12 month high of C$15.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

