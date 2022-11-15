Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.79 and last traded at $32.34. Approximately 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 827,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Sigma Lithium by 21.9% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,264,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 226,867 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sigma Lithium by 6,362.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,401 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $11,466,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 5.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 337,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

