Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.79 and last traded at $32.34. Approximately 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 827,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.
Sigma Lithium Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.94 and a beta of 0.46.
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
