Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Up 11.5%

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $157.33 and last traded at $154.79. 24,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,279,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Signature Bank by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,674 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $126,846,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,586,000 after acquiring an additional 553,960 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

