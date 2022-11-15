Simplify Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,625 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.59. 90,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,177,045. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

