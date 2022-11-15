Simplify Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 139.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,017 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.1% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

Shares of UNH traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,441. The business has a fifty day moving average of $524.38 and a 200 day moving average of $514.97. The company has a market cap of $475.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.00 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

