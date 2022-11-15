Simplify Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.93 on Tuesday, hitting $99.96. The stock had a trading volume of 734,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,934,424. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.