Simplify Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 0.0% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HUM stock traded down $8.59 on Tuesday, reaching $521.41. 25,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,294. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $510.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.91. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.00.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

