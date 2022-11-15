Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $31.96 Million Stock Holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the period. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF comprises about 1.2% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned 32.75% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $31,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 173.7% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the first quarter valued at $343,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $543,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SVOL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.57. 676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,736. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $28.23.

