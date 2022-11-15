Simplify Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.48 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.1% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $10.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $731.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $718.39 and its 200 day moving average is $650.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $769.63.

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

