Simplify Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $208,596,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after buying an additional 1,687,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after buying an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $83.53. The stock had a trading volume of 84,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.84. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $79.19 and a 1-year high of $119.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

