Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Head to Head Comparison

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Simulations Plus and Embark Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 0 1 2 0 2.67 Embark Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Simulations Plus currently has a consensus target price of $63.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.95%. Embark Technology has a consensus target price of $233.33, indicating a potential upside of 4,285.96%. Given Embark Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than Simulations Plus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

72.5% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Simulations Plus and Embark Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus 23.24% 7.36% 6.92% Embark Technology N/A -78.62% -66.82%

Volatility & Risk

Simulations Plus has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embark Technology has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simulations Plus and Embark Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $53.91 million 15.78 $12.48 million $0.61 68.69 Embark Technology N/A N/A -$124.21 million ($7.73) -0.69

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology. Embark Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simulations Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Embark Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. It also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; NAFLDsym; IPFsym; RENAsym; and MITOsym. In addition, the company provides Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as modeling and simulation products comprising MonolixSuite and PKPlus. Further, it provides population modeling and simulation contract research services; training and consulting services designed to accelerate pharmacometrics studies; and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services in support of regulatory submissions. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

About Embark Technology

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

