Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 2,409 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.3% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Schubert & Co grew its position in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Broadcom by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $16.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $529.77. 33,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $471.59 and a 200-day moving average of $511.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
