Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 2,409 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.3% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Schubert & Co grew its position in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Broadcom by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $16.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $529.77. 33,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $471.59 and a 200-day moving average of $511.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.