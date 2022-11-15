Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.84.

FedEx stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,116. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.24. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

