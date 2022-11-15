Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after acquiring an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $854,314,000 after acquiring an additional 574,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after acquiring an additional 165,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Oracle Trading Up 2.6 %

ORCL traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.59. 127,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,210,874. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $217.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.