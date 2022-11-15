Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 11,360 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,360 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 323,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,610,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 83.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.68. 131,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,904,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $82.44. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.