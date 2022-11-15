SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) and SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Head to Head Survey

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) and SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and SofTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -62.30% -23.75% -17.16% SofTech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SmartRent and SofTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $110.64 million 5.16 -$71.96 million -0.51 -5.65 SofTech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

SofTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmartRent.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SmartRent and SofTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 8 0 2.89 SofTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

SmartRent presently has a consensus price target of 6.74, suggesting a potential upside of 133.99%. Given SmartRent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than SofTech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of SofTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About SofTech

(Get Rating)

SofTech, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and support of computer aided design, product data management, and collaboration computer solutions. It offers software technology for Computer Aided Design which includes CADRA product offerings and Product Data Management, collaboration technologies which consist of its ProductCenter offering, and technology platforms which allow for data exchange between third party technology, described as its Connector offering. The company was founded on June 10, 1969 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.