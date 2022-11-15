Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.43. Sotera Health shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 3,239 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut Sotera Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

About Sotera Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.