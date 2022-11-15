Sourceless (STR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $172.27 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded up 36.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $172.27 million and approximately $530.50 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,874.87 or 1.00054592 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009960 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00048325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00042684 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005867 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021824 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00241468 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00819169 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $356.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.