S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus cut their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.19.

S&P Global Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.