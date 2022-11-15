SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,055 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $11,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 133,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 328,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,815,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,653. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32.

