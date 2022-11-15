SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 319,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.4% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $53,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.68. The company had a trading volume of 488,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,562. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.35.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

