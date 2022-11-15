SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 3.2% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $165.00. 215,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861,562. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.12 and a 200-day moving average of $163.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

