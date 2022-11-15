SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 997,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,057,000 after acquiring an additional 865,871 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $44.28.

