SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Raised by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,252 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,456,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,992 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,275.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 375,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 347,935 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after acquiring an additional 343,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 899,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,563,000 after acquiring an additional 296,612 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $54.46. 61,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,358. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

