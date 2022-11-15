Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Short Interest Update

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,010,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.09.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SAVE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,962. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.