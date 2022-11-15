Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,561,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,975 shares during the period. Copa accounts for approximately 11.2% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 8.49% of Copa worth $225,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPA. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 210.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPA shares. UBS Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Copa Stock Down 0.6 %

About Copa

CPA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,616. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.63. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Stories

