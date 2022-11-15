Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.2% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,125,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $178.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.