SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Philip Soran Sells 1,000 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 2.1 %

SPSC traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,675. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $152.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

About SPS Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,775,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,530,000 after buying an additional 49,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,923,000 after purchasing an additional 87,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,006,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,056,000 after purchasing an additional 51,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

