SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Philip Soran Sells 1,000 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
SPS Commerce Trading Up 2.1 %
SPSC traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,675. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $152.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.