SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 47.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.63. 8,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,687. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

