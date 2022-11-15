SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on December 19th

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of SSRM traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.70. 43,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,408. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.34. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$17.01 and a one year high of C$31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total transaction of C$98,917.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,841,343.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $301,695.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$25.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.90.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

