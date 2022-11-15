Stacks (STX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $258.00 Million

Stacks (STX) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $258.00 million and approximately $83.43 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00578022 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,081.57 or 0.30102646 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

