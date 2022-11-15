Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$79.00 at TD Securities

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stantec from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.25.

Stantec stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. Stantec has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $57.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stantec by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,225,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,238,000 after buying an additional 1,676,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $39,496,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Stantec by 70.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,305,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,705,000 after buying an additional 538,466 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 34.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after buying an additional 517,563 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Stantec by 22.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,998,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,520,000 after buying an additional 368,126 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

